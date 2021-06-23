Maureen Freedland: Reject partisan redistricting at all levels

Concerns have been raised that the La Crosse County Board should reapportion districts following the 2020 census with a committee based more on political affiliations.

Political partisanship, however, should not be part of the drawing of local maps for the County Board, a nonpartisan body.

Instead of political affiliation, community members were appropriately chosen by the County Board chair for diversity of proven talent, responsibility and experience. All are leaders who have worked for the best for the entire community. Every County Board supervisor had the opportunity to volunteer for this committee. The slate chosen by the chair was approved unanimously with one abstention.

I observed the last round of map drawing. Meetings were open and transparent, with ample opportunity for public input. Maps were generated by computers based on the law and broad policy determined by the committee, not politics.

We must not allow our decision-making process to become like the flawed, plainly partisan state process. That one is needlessly complex and focused on party lines or voting patterns, favoring incumbents rather than creating competitive districts that allow for greater choices between voters in determining their representatives.