Maureen Freedland: Supporting Mindel for City Councl

Mackenzie Mindel is a super force, talented young woman. She was a standout at a planning forum about environmental sustainability I attended a few years ago. She was realistic, cognizant of budgets, yet visionary. Quite approachable. Happy to spend as much time as I liked to delve into questions.

I've admired her since, and now I am excited that she is making her first run for public office as a candidate for District 8 on the La Crosse City Council.

Mackenzie grew up on a farm nearby to La Crosse, and has learned to weather difficult economic times through her experience as a first generation college student. Over the last five years, she has proven to me that she is highly organized, motivated, and very smart. I watched her breeze through a masters level leadership degree even before wrapping up her undergraduate degree at UW-La Crosse.

She has experience with budgets and resource management, cross-sector collaboration, and the local government process. She has a lot to offer her district and community as she takes a creative, family-focused approach to big picture problems like advocating for those without resources and advantages.

She is all about community and the future of La Crosse. Vote for Mackenzie Mindel for District 8 City Council on April 6th.