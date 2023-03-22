The April 4 ballot in La Crosse County asks if voters want to “keep” or “reject” the 1849 Wisconsin law criminalizing abortions except to save the mother’s life. This referendum was brought forward by all women County Board Supervisors. Our backgrounds, politics and religious viewpoints vary. We have never made a joint request on any topic before.

The State Legislature has failed to act by hiding behind the pre-Civil War 1849 law passed by an all-male Legislature seven years before women even had the right to vote. Proposals in our state Legislature have been rejected to ask voters if the state’s near ban on abortion should be repealed.

Those politicians must be afraid of the numerous opinion polls inconsistent with their personal views, or even the views of many moderate and conservative men and women.

Are state lawmakers knowledgeable about failed birth control, or medical consequences to the health of mothers with urgent risks in pregnancy including hypertension, asthma, ectopic pregnancy, heart and serious mental health disease? Are they unaware of incest and rape experienced by young women and other women today?

Abortion access tremendously affects women’s economic lives and lifetime outcomes of their families. For example, babies born of women with substance abuse disorders face lifetime health challenges.

Decisions about pregnancy should be made by women, with their partners, families, medical providers and chosen faith leaders. Not by government interference or coercion.

Vote to “reject” the 1849 Wisconsin law April 4.

Maureen Freedland

District 4 County Board Supervisor