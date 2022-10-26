Max Meyers: Doyle will help cash-strapped local municipalities

Our local municipalities have been neglected for too long. It’s time we update the shared revenue formula in order to ensure our municipalities have the funds they need to keep us safe, pave our roads, and do all the other services we depend on them for.

The only candidate for State Assembly who is talking about this is Rep. Steve Doyle. Steve’s experience in local government has helped him work together with both political parties, and it has helped him understand that we can’t leave our small towns and villages behind. We should take this unique opportunity to cut taxes, fix our roads, help our students, and fix our shared revenue formula.

With billions of dollars in surplus, now is the time - and I trust that Steve Doyle won’t let that opportunity pass by.

Max Meyers