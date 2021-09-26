Maxwell Thiele: Approved speech only?

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is a public institution, backed through public funds and controlled by the state. It must adhere to governments' rules and regulations. The case pertains to a tenet of western society and involves students at the university, as well as the university itself.

Since the start of classes certain policies, or mandates, have been enacted to require masks indoors on campus. This has applied to all campus buildings.

There are areas around campus that are general hubs of foot-traffic, such as below the beautiful Hoeschler Tower, or on Badger Street as it leads to the Student Union. Students often chalk these sidewalks with messaging about social events, club meetings, political solidarity, or general hubbub.

Last week some students decided to partake in this tradition to express dissatisfaction with the university’s choices on covid this year. Chalked in pink were sayings such as “DAY 556 SINCE 15” or “MY BODY, MY CHOICE, UNMASKED.”

These locations frequently have messages supporting climate awareness, immigration reform, Trump, Indigenous rights, gun rights, pro-choice, pro-life. I have never seen any of these messages removed by the university — other students, yes, but not the university.

However, the day messages against the university are written, they are removed. Defacement, no; this is a long-standing tradition. I personally witnessed a university employee spraying off the chalk with water.

Is the university so sensitive that it cannot take criticism from a few students dissatisfied with the way things are run? What message does this send to students, “Your ideas don’t matter, we will pick what you say, speaking truth to power is not an Eagle value?”

This is a massive blunder by the university and only shows its bias. Only selected speech is allowed. I ask the university to recognize that it is silencing students' right to free speech; the first amendment. The first one.

Maxwell Thiele

La Crosse

