Maxwell Thiele: Kids should raise eyes, lower phone

As parents, the education of your child is very important. You spend thousands of dollars on education to teach your child how to communicate correctly. However, kids using technology at an early age can be detrimental to their interpersonal communication as well as their overall development.

Kids are spending large amounts of their time either scrolling through superficial posts of other kids, or doing any number of things that end up not having any real-life applications. Instead, tell them to put the phone down and start making their own real memories and experiences.

Extended sessions on your phone can cause eye strain, soreness of neck and many other things, plus you are missing out on how to communicate personally.

Kids are constantly learning and taking in information. Would you want them understanding the superficial profiles of the internet, or would you want them to learn how to talk and communicate effectively as early as possible?

Kids would be missing out on essential skills such as: eye contact, gestures, reading facial expressions, understanding body language, and tons of other things that make communication so complicated to perfect.

I urge parents everywhere to stop letting their children spend huge amounts of time on their phone.