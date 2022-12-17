McKenna Blum: Community must know how to prevent RSV

I am writing to express my concern in regard to Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). In Wisconsin, more than 2,900 people have tested positive for RSV. The state has seen a rapid increase in positive tests since October 1. The three-week moving average for positive tests is 28.5%.

For vulnerable populations such as older adults or pediatrics, this is detrimental to their health. The pediatric units in the La Crosse area are filling up due to RSV’s harmful effects on the respiratory system. Nearly every Pediatric Intensive Care unit is full right now. This problem will only worsen as the number of cases continues to exponentially increase.

The La Crosse community needs to be educated on the prevention of this respiratory virus. The intent of prevention is to limit the number of cases, ultimately decreasing the number of negative outcomes. The CDC has provided a five-step plan to protect children from RSV.

These steps include:

1. Washing hands often

2. Covering coughs or sneezes

3. Cleaning surfaces

4. Avoiding touching faces

5. Avoiding contact with sick people

I would like to see these prevention techniques educated to the public. My hope is to address a media that is widely accessible to the La Crosse community. We as a community need to prevent our pediatric unit from filling up, just as the rest of the Midwest.

Thank you,

McKenna Blum

Viterbo Senior Nursing Student