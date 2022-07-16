 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meagan Madigan: Keep French in our schools

It was Christmas. 1986. The halls of Central High School rang out with music, Christmas Carols specifically. But wait, these carols sounded different. “Il est ne le divin enfant”

Was this a different language? Plus, why were students singing in the halls? What awkward adolescents want to go Christmas caroling? And with their teacher? Madame Seyler’s French students, that’s who. It is a testament to this teacher that I still remember this moment from 36 years ago.

As the years pass, what do most students remember from high school? From a specific class? From a specific teacher? From a specific assignment? Why? What makes some educational experiences more impactful than others?

Perhaps the reason why learning French was so meaningful was that the content would have been challenging even if it had been taught in English. Dianne Seyler had the highest of expectations for her students, regardless of their background knowledge of the French language. If you were in her class, you were required to be engaged in the lessons, otherwise, what was the point?

I wish more teachers were like that. I wish more teachers were unwavering in their dedication to difficult material and ambitious in their delivery of that material. Rigorous learning makes for life-long lessons.

My classmates and I were lucky to have taken French from an educator who challenged us and continues to be a role model in La Crosse. Cutting French from the curriculum would be detrimental to our community.

Meagan Madigan

La Crosse

