Mechele Mihalovic: Voters with disabilities need voting rights

As a parent of a young man with disabilities I want to bring to your attention some of the issues that people with disabilities run into when trying to vote. My son has voted for two presidents since he turned 18. In the last presidential election, he voted absentee, due to Covid-19. But if he would had to go to his local polling place, he may have had difficulty getting a ride due if he was living alone.

The disability community, which includes my family, has enough barriers to voting, including difficulty getting a ride, often inaccessible polling places and no accessible machines (or machines that don’t work), and no access to computers to request an absentee ballot or check to see if our ballot was received. Now the Wisconsin Legislature wants to make it even harder. The bills being introduced by Republicans would eliminate the option to permanently vote absentee, apply for an absentee ballot for every election, make it a crime for group home or nursing home staff to give residents absentee voting information, and limit who can return an absentee ballot to a polling site or clerk.

News alert: people with disabilities and older adults don’t want to cheat! We just want voting to be accessible and available to us. Policymakers should be listening to our ideas to improve the voting process, not making it harder to vote.