Megan Klomps-McClung: Saudi-led war must be stopped

Thanksgiving has come and gone. The Rotary Lights are ablaze. The elections are officially over. Finally. And yet, while holiday joy abounds here, halfway around the world, Yemen remains a site of war.

For almost seven years, the Saudi-led war has contributed to the largest humanitarian crisis in the world. According to the United Nations, it has led to the deaths of over 377,000 people. Millions more are at risk of acute starvation, including 2.3 million kids under 5. A fragile truce expired two months ago, and violence is again escalating.

The U.S. has been complicit in this immoral war by providing the Saudi-led coalition with critical support by way of intelligence, logistical support and weaponry. Additionally, this war has not been authorized by congress, and is thus unconstitutional.

Help end US complicity in this war and encourage Congress to reassert its authority to authorize war. Contact Sen. Ron Johnson and ask him to support SJ Res 56, the Yemen War Powers Resolution. Contact Sen. Tammy Baldwin and thank her co-sponsoring SJ Res 56. Contact Rep. Ron Kind and thank him for co-sponsoring HJ Res 87.

Megan Klomps-McClung

Onalaska