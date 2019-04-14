April 15 is the last day of the public comment period on the Trump administration’s proposal to roll back essential federal clean-water protections, putting wetlands and other bodies of water, and our health at risk.
Wisconsinites care deeply about the health of the Mississippi River, as well as the streams and wetlands that flow into it.
We want these resources to be protected against pollution.
In a nationwide, nonpartisan poll of sportsmen and women, 93 percent said the Clean Water Act has been a good thing for the country. Clean-water safeguards have supported our local fish and wildlife populations and allowed generations of Wisconsinites to enjoy our waters.
We need to demand that our waters be protected against pollution and destruction.
Hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation is a part of our culture, and the administration’s transparent attempts to weaken these protections on our waters is threatening the Wisconsin way of life.
We want our waters safe, clean and enjoyable, and we need leaders in Washington to stand up for the interests of communities across Wisconsin.
Megan Severson, Madison