Mel Brinkley: High school experience shapes view today

When integration became mandatory in Virginia in 1970, most of my childhood friends went to a private, all white, Christian--according to their definition--high school. In the first few weeks of being one of the first white students in an inner city high school, a Black student invited me to look at a book with him. After I realized what kind of book Calvin was sharing with me, I said in a shocked voice, “I didn’t have anything to do with any of this.” The book contained pictures of lynchings. The spectators photographed at those lynchings were all white people, who appeared to be clearly confident that any photographs of them at the scene of a first degree murder would never be used against them in a court of law.