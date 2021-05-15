Mel Brinkley: High school experience shapes view today

When a friend of mine launched into a diatribe about athletes kneeling instead of standing during the national anthem, I decided I had to say something. In self-reflection my response came from a high school experience.
When integration became mandatory in Virginia in 1970, most of my childhood friends went to a private, all white, Christian--according to their definition--high school. In the first few weeks of being one of the first white students in an inner city high school, a Black student invited me to look at a book with him. After I realized what kind of book Calvin was sharing with me, I said in a shocked voice, “I didn’t have anything to do with any of this.” The book contained pictures of lynchings. The spectators photographed at those lynchings were all white people, who appeared to be clearly confident that any photographs of them at the scene of a first degree murder would never be used against them in a court of law.
According to a Tuskegee University study, during the period spanning from 1882 to 1968, 4,743 people were lynched in the United States. Most victims were Black. Only 1 percent of these lynchings were investigated.
I said to my friend, "Peaceful protests are protected under our constitution. I made a vow to protect the constitution from enemies both foreign and domestic when I joined the military. The BLM movement addresses police using excessive force. That's a legitimate concern that has some historically horrendous precedents."
Mel Brinkley
La Crosse