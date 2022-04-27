 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Melanie Banks: Headline raises barriers

I am an avid reader of the Tribune. I read beyond the headlines, sometimes I clip and save articles to refer to later in conversations and I’ve sent notes of support to your writers. I enjoy how our local paper reports the news and I believe our paper serves me in the ways your opinion page states: Engage. Inform. Empower.

When I read the headline on Saturday, April 23, I was outraged by the terms used... “Mexican gets prison for dealing cocaine.” The Tribune serves all our community members and to begin this precedent of declaring information like this in a headline is heading down the wrong road. I am a White woman who is working in our community to bring into awareness the damaging barriers that are created by mistakes and supremist positions that is demonstrated in headlines such as this.

I would like to see a public apology and have staff training to understand this infringement upon the 23-year-old Mexican citizen and the members of this community who understand the position I’m taking. The La Crosse Tribune can continue showing support and growth by issuing a public apology for this headline mistake.

People are also reading…

Melanie Banks

La Crosse 

Melanie Banks

La Crosse

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harold Cram: The perils of plastic

While fishing I noticed a red-wing blackbird struggling in a bush. He was hopelessly tangled in a plastic six-pack caddie. As I cut him loose …

Leslie Wegener: We demand fair maps

Wisconsin voters may not have noticed what happened to them as they went into the Passover and Easter weekend. It happened in Madison at the e…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News