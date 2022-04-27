Melanie Banks: Headline raises barriers

I am an avid reader of the Tribune. I read beyond the headlines, sometimes I clip and save articles to refer to later in conversations and I’ve sent notes of support to your writers. I enjoy how our local paper reports the news and I believe our paper serves me in the ways your opinion page states: Engage. Inform. Empower.

When I read the headline on Saturday, April 23, I was outraged by the terms used... “Mexican gets prison for dealing cocaine.” The Tribune serves all our community members and to begin this precedent of declaring information like this in a headline is heading down the wrong road. I am a White woman who is working in our community to bring into awareness the damaging barriers that are created by mistakes and supremist positions that is demonstrated in headlines such as this.

I would like to see a public apology and have staff training to understand this infringement upon the 23-year-old Mexican citizen and the members of this community who understand the position I’m taking. The La Crosse Tribune can continue showing support and growth by issuing a public apology for this headline mistake.

Melanie Banks

La Crosse

