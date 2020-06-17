Melanie Banks: Passing along praise for Gov. Evers

If I could have a conversation with Gov. Tony Evers, I would tell him I am a Wisconsinite who appreciates the direction and manner in which you are trying to lead our state.
I respected your Badger Bounce Back plan for re-opening Wisconsin after the COVID-19 lockdown. The time and energy you spent was apparent to me.
I'm still greatly disappointed in the methods of opposition "my" Republican party participated. I am richly gratified that within the politically negative circumstances, you choose to move forward in the many bubbling issues of today.
I trust your character will continue to shine as we now have a real opportunity to greet racism that is so deeply rooted. In my own life I have so much to consider and challenge. I am also concerned for our state's ability to safely vote in the upcoming November elections.
I am interested in hearing how Wisconsin will be implementing safe and secure methods for voting. I heard your anguish during a mid-May interview where you humbly admitted there is only 24 hours in a day, I can feel this limitation even in my own life.
My wish for you is to continue knowing you do have support from both sides of the political aisle. It is time for me as a constituent to wake up and pay attention to what is going on in our neighborhood, county, political party.
Melanie Banks, La Crosse
