Melanie Banks: Passing along praise for Gov. Evers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If I could have a conversation with Gov. Tony Evers, I would tell him I am a Wisconsinite who appreciates the direction and manner in which you are trying to lead our state.

I respected your Badger Bounce Back plan for re-opening Wisconsin after the COVID-19 lockdown. The time and energy you spent was apparent to me.

I'm still greatly disappointed in the methods of opposition "my" Republican party participated. I am richly gratified that within the politically negative circumstances, you choose to move forward in the many bubbling issues of today.

I trust your character will continue to shine as we now have a real opportunity to greet racism that is so deeply rooted. In my own life I have so much to consider and challenge. I am also concerned for our state's ability to safely vote in the upcoming November elections.

I am interested in hearing how Wisconsin will be implementing safe and secure methods for voting. I heard your anguish during a mid-May interview where you humbly admitted there is only 24 hours in a day, I can feel this limitation even in my own life.