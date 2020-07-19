Melanie Banks: Won't vote for Trump again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If President Donald Trump is expecting my vote in November, he’s going to be disappointed. I’ve been shocked out of complacency.

For 35 years, I felt secure in voting for Republican candidates when I hadn’t done enough research to really know who was running. I don’t have that confidence today.

The 2016 presidential debates were my first exposure to Trump’s vicious name-calling. I was furious my party supported him. But, since the biggest issue for me was who could beat Hillary Clinton, I voted the party ticket.

Not this time. Each day seems to bring another dose of division and blame-shifting.

My decision to not vote Republican is a big one for me, but I’ve decided it’s the one way I can help stop this political madness. I am going to vote for a leader and a public servant. I want to believe it’s not too late to ask for both.

To anyone like me who has concerns that keep you up at night: You're not alone.

Melanie Banks, La Crosse

