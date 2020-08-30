Melanie Frei: Progressive Left has snatched Democratic party

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Invasion of the Body Snatchers" is a brilliant horror movie where a small-town doctor discovers that people are being replaced with clones.

The modern Democratic Party, likewise, has been invaded and taken over by the Progressive Left. The Democratic Party you once knew is gone.

What are the tells?

Liberals care about education. They have different ideas from their conservative counterparts on how best to achieve great education, but they value it. The Progressive Left cares more about power. Did you hear about New Jersey? They demand parents sign a paper promising not to watch their child’s online lessons. What do they value: education or control?

Liberals care about helping the poor. But the Progressive Left stands by when poor neighborhoods are vandalized and urge the removal of police in high-crime areas.

Liberals value minorities. Yet the Progressive Left promotes abortion, which results in more dead babies than live births for blacks in New York City. This year the Democrats For Life Caucus was barred from the DNC.

Liberals value religion. But the Progressive Left raises no protest when more than 60 Catholic churches, statues and other symbols are defaced and destroyed.