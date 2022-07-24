 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Melanie Frei: Vandalism, the new weapon

In the two decades that I have worked to reestablish the right to life for all Americans, I have seen the pro-abortion lobby use three arrows in their quiver. All relate to lying because when your business is death, lying is necessary.

The first arrow is deceptive euphemisms. They choose language that makes horrific actions seem attractive, like “women’s health care” to describe killing unborn children. The second is outright lies. Dr. Bernard Nathanson, co-founder of NARAL, made up statistical numbers to present a case for abortion. He said it amazed him that no one from the media ever asked him where he got his numbers. He testified that outrageous statistics, if repeated often enough, will be believed.

The third arrow is suppression of truth. When President Trump, new to the pro-life movement, asked Mike Pence why he had never heard of the March For Life, the VP answered the media simply won’t cover it. There isn’t a pro-life media site today that hasn’t been algorithmically censored or “thrown into the Facebook slammer.”

Dobbs has torn away the bankrupt case for abortion. Abortion supporters have no arguments from science, history, precedent, morality, ethics, faith, reason, natural law, common sense, or constitutional law. So now they have added two new arrows to their quiver. These are vandalism and intimidation. With over 50 attacks on churches and pregnancy resource centers since May, it is happening all over. But don’t expect to hear about it in the news.

Melanie Frei

Tomah

