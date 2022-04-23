Merideth Garcia, Katie Berkedal, Juan F. Jiménez: Thanks for support

Katie, Juan, and I are so grateful for the incredible support we received from the community as we ran for seats on the La Crosse School Board. We’d like to thank everyone involved in making the spring election successful.

First, we’d like to thank the organizations that informed the public. The League of Women Voters, Leaders Igniting Transformation and Cia Siab, the La Crosse Tribune, WXOW’s News 19, WIZM’s Hmong Radio Program, the Weigant-Hogan Neighborhood Association, and the District-Wide Parent committee all gave candidates an opportunity to introduce themselves and respond to questions about the issues facing our schools. These opportunities are vital to a thriving democracy, and we appreciate the organizations that make them possible.

Next, we’d like to give a shout out to family, friends, and volunteers who reached out to voters on our behalf. Their enthusiastic support validated our belief that the community wants school board leaders who will fight for outstanding and equitable learning experiences for students, who will honor the time and professional expertise of teachers, and who will work to improve facilities within a fiscally responsible framework.

Finally, La Crosse voters turned out in record numbers for a spring election, and we are so glad that you did! All of the candidates for these seats ran on issues that were important to them and that reflect the many voices and concerns present in our community. Your votes helped clarify our priorities, and we look forward to the work ahead.

Merideth Garcia, Katie Berkedal, Juan F. Jiménez

