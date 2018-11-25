I'm curious about the speed limit on Losey Blvd North dropping to 25 mph.
The reason for the lower limit as reported was because the walls of the property residents were cracking along the roadway because of the heavy truck traffic.
I've seen three police cars pull cars over for speeding.
I've had 18-wheeler trucks on my tail for going the speed limit. I'm curious as to how many semi-truck have been ticketed for causing this need to lower the speed limit? Are more cars getting ticketed than trucks, and does the problem still exist?
Michael Anderson, La Crosse