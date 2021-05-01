Michael Bautch: Learn from history and get the vaccine

The Covid-19 vaccine will not only save lives, but it will also return a semblance of normalcy to our society. With that statement, only a small number of people have received the Covid-19 vaccine in La Crosse County. The reason for this, in my opinion, is a lack of trust in the vaccine itself.

A possible reason for this is the widespread belief that “There is collusion between government and the pharmaceutical industry.” However, looking to the past, we have seen what a belief in the vaccine can accomplish. Take for instance the Polio vaccine, developed in 1955. Like Covid-19, in the 1950s, Polio was widely feared in America. “with outbreaks causing more than 15,000 cases of paralysis each year.”

During the 1950s, Dr. Jonas Salk unveiled a vaccine that was 90% effective in preventing Polio. Despite this, the American public was still reluctant to get vaccinated. Like today, with the new Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, people still hesitate to get vaccinated.

Due to government-led campaigns, ensuring the public of the safety of the Polio vaccine, Polio was eradicated in the United States. The same can be true with Covid-19. We the people of La Crosse need to trust in the vaccine. It is imperative to learn from history and get society moving again for everyone’s sake.

Michael Bautch

La Crosse

