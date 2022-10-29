Michael Bowler: Supporting progressive Democrats

At all levels Trumpers and like-minded politicians have betrayed and put at risk the public health and safety of all in our Winona community, including our Winona medical community. They are also a continued threat to our Winona economy as they will only cut taxes for the rich at the behest of the rich, to women in our community as they seek to take away reproductive freedom and health care, as well as our community’s democracy as they seek ways to overturn our votes with their votes in our legislative bodies.
Vote for progressive, democratic, and people-focused leaders at all levels: Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan, Keith Ellison, Steve Simon, Julie Blaha, Dan Wilson, Gene Pelowski, Dwayne Voegeli, Chris Meyer, Ron Ganrude, Chelsi Wilbright, Jeff Hyma, Jerome Christenson, Amber Busyman, Maurella Cunningham, Karl Sonneman, and Michael Hanratty. These are the candidates who will preserve and enhance our democracy, economy, public health and safety, and reproductive rights. And a special thanks to Eileen Moeller, who has done exactly this as our outgoing city councilwoman.
Michael Bowler
Winona