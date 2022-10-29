Michael Bowler: Supporting progressive Democrats

At all levels Trumpers and like-minded politicians have betrayed and put at risk the public health and safety of all in our Winona community, including our Winona medical community. They are also a continued threat to our Winona economy as they will only cut taxes for the rich at the behest of the rich, to women in our community as they seek to take away reproductive freedom and health care, as well as our community’s democracy as they seek ways to overturn our votes with their votes in our legislative bodies.