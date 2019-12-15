Michael Brown: Documentary is inspiring

My adult son and I often watch a Kanopy documentary over a carryout meal when we get together.

Kanopy.com is a comprehensive documentary/movie streaming service that is free with your Winding Rivers Library membership if you are a La Crosse resident.

This month's selection was "Mully," a story about Charles Mulli, a Kenyan child who was abandoned at age 6 and would beg on the streets for 10 years before knocking on the right door.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I won't go any further except to say this is one of the most inspirational stories of our time.

It is a story of compassion, hope, Christian faith, environmental sustainability, grassroots on steroids and government inaction and a visionary who was thought to be crazy.

This is a movement to be replicated in every corner of the Earth -- the perfect film to be watched at the holidays by your family, church or community group.

Michael Brown, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0