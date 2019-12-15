Michael Brown: Documentary is inspiring

My adult son and I often watch a Kanopy documentary over a carryout meal when we get together.
Kanopy.com is a comprehensive documentary/movie streaming service that is free with your Winding Rivers Library membership if you are a La Crosse resident.
This month's selection was "Mully," a story about Charles Mulli, a Kenyan child who was abandoned at age 6 and would beg on the streets for 10 years before knocking on the right door.
I won't go any further except to say this is one of the most inspirational stories of our time.
It is a story of compassion, hope, Christian faith, environmental sustainability, grassroots on steroids and government inaction and a visionary who was thought to be crazy.
This is a movement to be replicated in every corner of the Earth -- the perfect film to be watched at the holidays by your family, church or community group.
Michael Brown, La Crosse