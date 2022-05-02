Michael Cavers: Council, senior center board should come to terms

I am a member of the Harry J. Olson Senior Center.

The HJO board has been negotiating for several months to purchase the HJO building and keep it as a senior center.

The La Crosse Common Council claims to be agreeable to the sale, yet continues to to propose unreasonable terms, such as:

We will sell the building, but we want full, unrestricted access. We will sell the building, but we want control over the programs you offer. We will sell the building, but not the parking lot.

The HJO organization offers many opportunities for seniors, such as dances, exercises, bus trips, card nights, and more.

I feel the HJO senior center is a great asset to the community. I would like to see it continue as an independent organization in it’s current location.

I ask the council to come to reasonable terms with the HJO board and complete the transfer of the property so they may continue to serve the seniors of the La Crosse area.

Michael Cavers

La Crosse

