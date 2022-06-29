Michael Dishnow: Basic democratic rights are now threatened

What is happening? Overturning long-settled and established precedents.
When the religious establishment rises its ugly head to squash the rights of non-believers, our basic democratic rights are threatened.
Roe v. Wade served the people of the United States well. It is most unusual for such long established precedents to be overturned.
Common sense has not prevailed here. When the courts are “packed” to support such decision making, our nation is in trouble. It is akin to a cancerous tumor metastasizing.
Michael Dishnow
Soldiers Grove
In this Series
YOUR VOICES: Today's 13 letters to the editor
-
Kay Rutherford: Angry for many reasons
-
Cindy Innes: Thankful for gun control vote in Congress
-
Rhonda Bryhn: 'Heartbeat bill' support shows ignorance
- 13 updates