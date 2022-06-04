 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael Dishnow: Wisconsin watches other states allow marijuana use

Wisconsin’s reluctance to accept marijuana (cannabis) for legitimate medical uses and/or personal enjoyment bewilders me.

As a young man growing up in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, it was well known, and common practice, to travel across the border for forbidden pleasures. Eighteen year old beer bars (regular bars for many of us who sported “afternoon shadows” or looked older). The two nearest entry points for me (Hurly and Spread Eagle) had “Sporting Houses” (bordellos).

How times have changed. Now states bordering Wisconsin allow personal use of cannabis. Wisconsin has suddenly found religion, a rather conservative sect at that.

Michael Dishnow

Soldiers Grove

