Over the last few months my wife, Angela Palmer-Fisher, has been introducing herself and talking to Vernon County residents, letting them know who she is and what her qualifications are. It has been said that this election isn’t for the faint of heart, as if to imply she isn’t up to the challenge. Clearly, anyone who would imply this knows nothing of my wife. So, I want to share with you why she is the best candidate.

I have seen first-hand how hard she works on each and every case. I have witnessed how much consideration she gives to every recommendation she makes. She is the strongest woman I know. She’s made decisions that no parent should ever have to make, yet continued to look to the future and the hope that lies within. She is a fierce competitor, an advocate for those with special needs, and she gives a voice to those who often aren’t heard. Angela has patience. She has humility. Her integrity is beyond question. She treats everyone with respect and her selflessness inspires me.

Angela has the qualifications, the experience and the energy to be your next judge. The residents of Vernon County deserve the very best, and Angela is without question, the best candidate for Vernon County Circuit Court Judge. Please vote Palmer-Fisher for Judge on April 4.

Michael Fisher

Westby