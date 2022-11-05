Michael Gjefle: Vote to protect life

In only days we will have state and local elections across our nation. As you vote…you need to vote, as a citizen of our country, to remember those who have no voice, yet who are our future. These have no paid representative in government yet they will represent others if they are permitted to live. These have no income or budget, yet their potential now is as ours once was. The trail they are on we too have travelled, they would ALWAYS choose to live. They are the unborn in their mother’s womb. If their heart ever stops, just like anyone else’s heart, life, their life, shall end. No one enters the world any other way. Someone chose to protect us…let us choose to protect them in the womb. Abortion as birth control is not good for anyone. Abstinence and adoption are much better practices for everyone. Vote for pro-life candidates who will help protect life in the mother’s womb. Thanks for listening.