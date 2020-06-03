Michael Ilfrey: Divisiveness only aids politicians

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While I do agree with Vicki Burke in her piece, "GOP favors power, money over health" (Tribune, May 17), I don’t believe this covers the entire picture.

Hypocrisy is a defining trait of both political parties. One notes that about one in four Americans are unemployed, and unfortunately the state has done a poor job sending aid.

Republicans want to open the economy because, unlike what her column says, they believe the private sector will do a better job aiding Americans than the state. I'm not saying this is an effective way of handling the pandemic, I’m simply trying to show the other side.

However, the way the article is written is not only highly biased, but out of touch with about half the population of this country.

This type of inflammatory rhetoric is the opposite of what we need. The complete collapse of civility in political discourse is not something to be proud of. Both Republicans and Democrats should know better.

In the instance of the recent protests, Republicans call for protesters to be killed, Democrats call for more buildings to be burned, and already, people of both parties are dying in a mini-civil war, where no one wins but politicians.