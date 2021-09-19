Michael Limberg: Thanks to all who made Honor Flight possible

I had the privilege and honor to go along with 96 other veterans who took the 25th Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

What a humbling experience. The amount of hours and work put in by the Honor Flight Committee to make these trips happen cannot go unnoticed. The committee had every corner covered. Many times events like this occur and nobody gets thanked.

I wish to express my heartfelt thanks to all of the committee members who made this possible. Also, a big thank you to all of the people who came to the airport before and after the flight to wish the veterans a great trip. Many veterans shared tears of joy because of this experience.

Thank you for the time and effort put in and for all you do for veterans. It is and was truly appreciated.

Michael Limberg

La Crescent, member Post 595

