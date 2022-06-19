Michael Lindsay: Taxpayers should know money diverted from public schools

As a very experienced but now retired former teacher educator and staunch supporter of teachers, I listened with great interest to a WEAU-TV story Monday about La Crosse teachers calling for greater than the 2% pay increase offered by the La Crosse School District.

In discussing the fewer dollars coming to schools from the state, no one was reported as mentioning the huge sums of dollars diverted from Wisconsin's public schools to private schools through Wisconsin's voucher programs.

La Crosse County alone has five private schools or school systems which received voucher funding in 2021-22. According to the Department of Public Instruction, these schools received payments totaling a hefty $4,311,756, diverted from public school funding, for just that year. But that's minor compared to the more than $3 billion that have been poured into Wisconsin's so-called "Parental Choice Programs" collectively since the first such program was enacted in 1989 for Milwaukee.

The 2021-22 state aid deduction for the La Crosse School District was $1,423,120 and the total for all five public school districts in La Crosse County was $3,357,090. Even districts in which there are no private voucher-receiving schools have deductions if there is any student from their district attending a voucher-receiving school elsewhere.

Property taxpayers deserve to know where and how their taxes are being used. A single line on property tax bills could easily indicate the amount of funds diverted from the public schools, but providing this information would require legislation.

Michael Lindsay

Eau Claire

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0