Michael Magness: We don't know what we don't know

Sounds like something Yogi Berra might have said, in fact it's the truth about COVID-19.

Without a robust testing and tracing program, we are playing whack-a-mole with a deadly disease. Testing only those with symptoms leaves the asymptomatic walking around among us.

Testing should begin in assisted living, nursing homes, their staff and spread from there to the essential workers, police, firefighters, grocery and other clerks who have been serving us during this pandemic.

When Vice President Mike Pence visited Mayo Clinic sans mask and was asked why, he said he and those around him are tested regularly.

Every governor including ours has been asking, demanding, begging for tests. Very few have gotten them, yet the vice president just nonchalantly says, "Oh we're tested every few days along with the people that come into contact with us."

This virus has been compared to a war that you can't see, hear, smell or taste but we will be OK if we stay six feet apart. except we have no weapons, no armor, no defense except to wash our hands often and wear masks.

Is it just me or are we being left on our own, treated like cannon fodder by the federal government or given a safety net by Gov. Tony Evers? There was a plan for re-opening the states, not one state has met the criteria of that plan. Are American lives worth so little that we can't wait a few weeks?

