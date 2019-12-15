Michael Reynolds: Be careful with assumptions about race

Michael Reynolds: Be careful with assumptions about race

The writer of the letter to the editor (Dec. 8 Tribune) headlined "Logan protest was ridiculous," referred to how African-Americans using the "N" word toward one another could possibly be a reflection on others using the “N” word toward someone.

First of all, the “B” word is just as damaging as the “N” word because it does not represent a person either. The key to understanding the disturbance is in the writer.

Nevertheless, the race issues at Logan High are far deeper than the vernacular which African-Americans use in their form of communicating with each other; they do not mean each other any harm, others do.

Listen well to the difference in the pronunciation of the “N” word concerning the African-American vs. others. Now consider the tone, the gesture, the expression and impression. By the way, all African-Americans are not conditioned to the traditions.

Michael Reynolds, La Crosse

