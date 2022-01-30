Michael Senn: State's electoral certification merits scrutiny

I don't think enough attention is being paid to the fraudulent Wisconsin electoral certificate submitted for the 2020 losing presidential candidate.

One of our local residents, Bill Feehan, put pen to paper, arrogantly becoming a signatory to this fraud, and I want voters of both parties to know that he believed he and his fellow conspirators thought they could actually negate ALL of our votes by making the call by themselves. I would hope that even a voter of Feehan's ideological persuasion would see the harm in that.

If it offends you to imagine a Democrat attempting the same scheme, then it should be just as offensive when one of your own thinks your vote is unimportant.

I'm glad to finally learn that the DOJ is investigating this issue, and I hope appropriate consequences will deter anyone from either party of going down this un-American road again.

Michael Senn

Onalaska

