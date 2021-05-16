Michelle Beahm, Onalaska teacher

"One week before the start of the school year, Mrs. Beahm stepped in when the school needed a first grade teacher. Every day when teaching virtually she was excited to see her students on Zoom and she makes the kids feel genuinely cared about. She has created a fun learning environment including a trail mix scavenger hunt, Bingo and art projects. She was able to roll with the punches and make the students a priority despite constant changes and adjustments. The first grade teachers created ways for small group reading sessions and our son has actually greatly improved his reading ability during this challenging time. She also gave our son leadership opportunities which has increased his confidence and self-reliance. We are so extremely grateful for the Irving Pertzsch staff and everything they have done to provide for the community during this unprecedented."