A letter about the Line 5 pipeline (“Benefits of Line 5 pipeline are overstated,” Opinoin, Aug. 31) contains several errors about the project. Readers will benefit from a complete picture of what’s at stake for Wisconsin residents who rely on the pipeline every day.

The writer overlooks that natural gas liquids are carried on Line 5, which is the raw material from which propane is extracted. Shutting down the pipeline would result in the closure of the Plains Midstream facilities in Superior, Rapid River Michigan, and Sarnia, Ontario, which today produce the propane from Line 5 used to heat homes throughout the region. This would cause propane shortages and price increases, not a pleasant prospect with winter coming.

Regarding Enbridge and the Bad River Band, in 1992 we entered into a 50-year agreement with the Band, allowing Line 5 to operate on the Reservation until 2043. Enbridge does not agree with the trespass ruling and is appealing the court’s decision.

We are working diligently to obtain the permits needed to reroute the pipeline off the Reservation (applied in 2020). We don’t intend to operate on the Bad River Reservation a day longer than it takes to obtain the permits and complete the project. This 41-mile project will create 700 family-supporting construction jobs and millions in local spending.

In fact, $46 million will be spent contracting with Native-owned businesses, in Tribal communities, and on training and hiring Native American workers — who will be at least 10% of the project’s direct workforce.

Michelle Johnson

Superior