Michelle Maslowski: We need fair redistricting

Wisconsin is notorious for its unfairly drawn legislative districts. How can one party consistently win a majority of the vote in an election, and yet come up with less than half of the seats in the Legislature?

Look at the races in 2018 for the Wisconsin Assembly. Of all votes cast for Assembly candidates, Democratic candidates received 53%. This wouldn’t have to result in a precisely equal percentage of seats in the Assembly, but it would be reasonable and fair to expect Democrats would have taken a percentage of seats within 5 points either way. Instead, Democratic candidates won only 36% of Assembly seats!

As long as legislative district maps are drawn by legislators, all Wisconsinites will continue to suffer the whims of whichever party controls the Legislature. If the party with controls didn’t have to win decisive majorities of votes statewide to get that control, why should we expect a fair map-drawing process to come from them?

This year, please do your part for fairness in Wisconsin politics. Please find out your Assembly candidates’ positions regarding Fair Maps legislation that has already been proposed. Find out what they have to say about Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed nonpartisan redistricting commission. Vote for a fair, impartial redistricting process, as if your vote depends on it. It does.

Michelle Maslowski, Ettrick, Wis.

