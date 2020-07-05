Michelle Maslowski: WhiteEagle knows needs in 92nd District

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Voters in the 92nd Wisconsin Assembly District will have a clear choice in 2020. Amanda WhiteEagle of Black River Falls is challenging the incumbent representative, Treig Pronschinske.

When Amanda talks about making sure Wisconsinites can get the health care they need, without fear of bankruptcy or being turned away for inability to pay, lack of credit, pre-existing conditions or any other reason, I know Amanda gets it. She knows what the folks in her district worry most about.

When Amanda describes the cost of not being connected to the internet, I know she understands what many, many people in her district struggle with.

Students need access to online classes. Laid-off workers need the internet to file unemployment claims, find and apply for jobs, and find health-care support, if it’s even available.

Essential businesses can’t operate without reliable, adequate, affordable broadband. The 92nd can’t survive or recover, let alone prosper, without a remedy for the lack of this critical service. I’m confident Amanda gets that.

For too long, we in the 92nd have faced challenges to staying connected and healthy. Given four years, the incumbent representative has failed to address those concerns in any meaningful way.