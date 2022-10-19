Michelle Stark: Johnson looks out for big pharmaceutical companies

Inflation has been hard to deal with. The prices of groceries, gas, and everything going up was a lot for me and my family to deal with for the last few months.

On top of that, politicians have been talking about this for months: pointing fingers about who is to blame for rising costs. It felt like there was nothing anyone could do to stop this problem. But then, there was something politicians could do to help! Congress could pass a bill called The Inflation Reduction Act to lower health care costs through the Affordable Care Act, allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug costs, and invest in fighting climate change.

Instead though, Republicans, including Sen. Ron Johnson, refused to vote for the law. So why did Johnson vote against this legislation? Well, he answered that for himself. Johnson said that allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices is “punishing the pharmaceutical industry.” Why is Johnson standing up for drug companies and not Wisconsinites? It doesn't make any sense.

Sen. Johnson, we need you to look out for us, your constituents, and not big pharmaceutical companies.

Michelle Stark