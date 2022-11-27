Michelle Stauder: Bravo for 15th annual Turkey Trot

On Thanksgiving, I once again was able to join The Magic. The Magic was being part of the 15th annual Turkey Trot. This event is sponsored by our Boys and Girls Clubs and our YMCA.

It not only brought together over 7,000 people of different political beliefs, religious beliefs, but also believers and nonbelievers. The non-believers became believers, when they reached their goal of finishing the “race.” This event also welcomed cross species entrees ...

This event annually raises money to support YMCA and Boys and Girls Clubs. These organizations are so very vital to our community.

“Hats Off” to our community for graciously supporting this event, by doing it financially and physically. Neighbors graciously giving up their streets for two hours on Thanksgiving. Well, most of our neighbors ...

“Bravo!” to our Boys and Girls Clubs and YMCA. I can’t wait to see your encore!

Thank you for making me so very proud to be part of our community.

Michelle Stauder (Rory’s Granny)

La Crosse