Mikaela Schlesinger: Vote for candidates who will provide safe future for children

I am a young person from La Crosse, and I’m asking you to please think of your children and grandchildren when you vote these midterms. I’m absolutely terrified for our world because of the climate crisis. I’m even more terrified that scientists first warned about this crisis before I was born, but those in power have continued to ignore it. We’ve become numb to the natural disasters happening around us, including Pakistan’s recent flooding and Florida’s Hurricane Ian. Our own home is also being affected, with extreme heat and flooding threatening Wisconsin’s agriculture, recreation and fishing industries.

While the current situation may feel hopeless, we cannot despair because every tenth of a degree of warming affects people’s lives. It’s those who are least responsible that are being affected the most i.e. those in low-income countries and young people. However, you can address these injustices in this crucial election.

Scientists say there’s still hope to avoid the most catastrophic effects of climate change, but we must reach peak emission levels in the next three years – within one election cycle. This is why I support Mandela Barnes and Tony Evers. They prioritize people and the planet.

You would do anything for your family, so vote for the candidates who will fight to provide your children a safe future.

The next election is too late. We’ve already waited too long. When your children ask what you did for climate change, how will you be able to answer?

Mikaela Schlesinger

La Crosse

