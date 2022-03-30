 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mike and Lynda Schaller: Elect Pam Viner to County Board

We have been Pam Viner's neighbor for over 16 years. She cares about Holmen and our kids, families, seniors and veterans. She attends the Village Board meetings to share information from the county and to do what she can to help keep Holmen moving forward.

This year's property tax bill showed me how she has worked to keep taxes low to benefit her neighbors. I am also proud to have Pam as a member of American Legion Post 51.

Please support Pam so that we can keep property taxes low, fix more roads, have common sense in government, and provide all of us with equal access to county programs and services. Vote for Pam Viner for County Board on April 5. 

Mike and Lynda Schaller

Holmen

