I was disappointed to see that Mayor Joe Chilsen was forced to leave his position as mayor of Onalaska.

He has done a lot of wonderful things for the city of Onalaska and he should be very proud of his many accomplishments.

I hope and pray that Mayor Chilsen takes this time off and gets his health back so he can resume his job as the leader of Onalaska. Thanks, mayor, for your dedication to the people of Onalaska.

Mike Coady, Onalaska

