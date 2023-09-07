Why not locate homeless people at the airport property? I believe the location that has not yet been considered by anyone at least that I know. This would be a good location for following reasons:

1. The city already owns the property. This property is outside of the fenced security area.

2. It could be on the city bus line so the people would have access to downtown La Crosse where many of their services are.

3. I believe there are some empty buildings on the airport property that are not being utilized and they could be a barracks type arrangement. If it's good enough for the military, it should be good enough for the homeless.

4. Could build quonset huts or pole barn-type buildings that would house even more.

5. There is also plenty of green space for those who wish to camp.

6. Perhaps the city could purchase used hurricane Katrina trailers if still available or purchase new; they were quite affordable.

7. The trailers would be outside the fenced-in airport area and therefore safety is not an issue.

8. There is sewer available at this location so if new had to be added it would be quite convenient.

9. This could be a permanent solution until we can get the homeless situation solved.

Mike Collins

La Crosse