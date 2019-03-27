For four years, Patrick Barlow and I have served together on the La Crosse County board.
Patrick has proven himself to be an adroit legislator and very attentive to the concerns of his constituents. He effectively facilitates communication among county supervisors and between supervisors and county staff.
Patrick is a skilled parliamentarian who is most able to fulfill the duties of Holmen village president.
Patrick has demonstrated his leadership capacity through his communication with state of Wisconsin officials and legislators and active involvement within the Wisconsin Counties Association. He knows and is known by the elected officials of the cities, villages and towns of La Crosse county.
Yes, Pat is relatively young. He does not have 30 years of local political experience. However, he has demonstrated that he has the maturity, experience and personality to be village president.
Patrick is uniquely qualified to serve as president of the village of Holmen. Please vote Patrick Barlow April 2.
Mike Giese, Onalaska