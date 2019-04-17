Do you have questions or opinions relative to alternative energy or sustainability? Here is your opportunity to hear more from area leaders and be heard by local officials.
The Sustainable La Crosse Commission is holding a public forum from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, in the basement auditorium of the La Crosse County Administrative Center, 212 6th St. North.
Presenters include:
- Anders Olson, of Sustainability Analytics, will present the “La Crosse 2018 Sustainability Indicators Report”. This report has been prepared by the Commission for a decade and documents measurable outcomes in achieving the goals of La Crosse’s Strategic Plan for Sustainability as adopted in 2009.
- Casey Meehan, director of the Sustainability Institute at Western Technical College will provide his viewpoint on La Crosse’s 2009 clean energy goals and planned updates in the goals for 2019 and beyond.
- Kate Beaton, city of Eau Claire Council representative and member of Wisconsin Conservation Voters, will share her experience in advocating for renewable energy in Eau Claire County.
Time will be allotted so that attendees can ask questions of panelists and participate in the discussion.
In 2009, La Crosse County and the cities of La Crosse and Onalaska passed joint resolutions establishing the Sustainable La Crosse Commission; a commission of elected officials of the cities of La Crosse and Onalaska, La Crosse County and four citizen members.
The commission created a Strategic Plan for Sustainability and works to advise and make recommendations on policy and funding.
Mike Giese, Onalaska