Mike Giese: Support Kruse for County Board

With this spring’s election on April 7, a significant turnover of the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors members will ensue -- for example, Board Chair Tara Johnson is not running for reelection; Ray Ebert, a long-serving military veteran and conservative voice on the board, is retiring.

After this election, for the first time in possibly more than 100 years, no military veteran will serve on the County Board.

With the retirement of board members who have filed leadership positions, it is important that voters consider leadership succession.

Voters of the 15th District of the County Board (North, city of Onalaska and towns of Onalaska and Campbell) can reelect Monica Kruse to the County Board.

Monica has served on the board since 2009. She currently serves as first vice chair of the County Board. Monica also serves on the executive committee of the County Board, the Health and Human Services Board and a number of other committees. Ms. Kruse is a skilled parliamentarian with a distinguished record of leadership at the county.

I wholeheartedly endorse Monica Kruse for County Board.