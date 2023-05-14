The Gun Violence Archive reports 19 mass murders in the United States by the end of April. That's only one or two a week. Not that big a deal.

Restricting Americans' ownership of assault weapons would stop only a few of those massacres, probably. Millions of us need the reassuring awesome firepower of automatic and semi-automatic rifles to protect ourselves against strangers who knock on our doors or encroach on our driveways.

Only elected officials of the Republican Party are fighting to preserve our rights for unfettered gun ownership. Give them the support they deserve.

Mike Hanson

La Crosse