Three children and also some adults were killed in a mass shooting in Nashville on March 27.
Don't let emotional people persuade you this is a reason to limit the ownership of guns. Americans accept the deaths of thousands of young people under 18 from shootings every year. Just because a bunch of kids die all at once instead of one at a time is no reason for limiting our rights to own whatever weapons we wish.
As far as I can tell, the only people working hard to preserve our God-given Second Amendment rights are Republicans and Libertarians. Give them the support they deserve.
Mike Hanson
La Crosse