On Feb. 13 a shooter killed three students and critically injured five others on a college campus in Lansing, Michigan.

It is, of course, a regrettable tragedy but, really, it's an almost insignificant price for ensuring the Second Amendment rights of over 300 million Americans.

If we are to retain our unfettered God-given constitutional rights to own and bear arms, please, always vote Republican.

Mike Hanson

La Crosse