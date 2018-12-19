I recently read a 2006 synopsis of John Brunner's "The Sheep Look Up," a science-fiction novel written in 1972, and I feel compelled to share it with the world:
"Brunner's eco-disaster novel serves as a grim warning that we must not ignore the consequences of what mankind is doing to the planet. It is set in an isolationist America, ruled by large corporations and a corrupt political system led by a half-wit. Pollution levels are skyrocketing and everyone eats junk food and pops tranquilizers. The poor are getting poorer, the rich exploit the poor and the powerful are in denial, refusing to believe what is in front of their eyes as it does not suit their politics or their friends in big business. Wars are breaking out all over the planet and terrorist attacks are widespread."
Apparently I don't have to read Brunner's book as I seem to be living inside it.
Mike Hanson, La Crosse